‘We need to win everything’: Liverpool FC star discusses this season’s targets

Alisson Becker explains what Liverpool FC are aiming for this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 15 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Alisson Becker says that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are focused on winning “everything” this season as they close in on the Premier League title.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but one of their games in the top flight so far this season.

Liverpool FC can move 25 points clear at the top of the table if they beat Norwich City on Saturday night, with Manchester City not in action this weekend.

The Merseyside outfit are also still in contention in the FA Cup and Champions League as they look to win all of the silverware on offer this term.

Alisson has now underlined Liverpool FC’s desire to keep their bid for silverware on track in all competitions as they look to enjoy a fruitful campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Alisson said: “We want to win the title and for winning the title, you need to win everything.

“We are just looking for our main goal and what is behind is behind.”

Alisson also went on to discuss how the squad depth at Anfield has helped the Reds to cope with a gruelling schedule this season.

He continued: “We have to focus on our quality,’ Brazil’s No 1 said. ‘We have an amazing group with amazing players – one goes out, the other comes in.

“Adrian, for example, when I got injured, he comes in and performed really, really good. An example of the other boys, Fab (Fabinho) goes out and another one comes in and it’s the same. Everybody helps a lot on the pitch.

“We are enjoying this time because it’s good to be on the top. We work for this – to be on the top in a top level.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their trip to Norwich on Saturday, before they switch their attentions towards their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

