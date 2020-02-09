Carlo Ancelotti admits Liverpool FC title fear

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he is hoping that Liverpool FC do not win the Premier League title this season at Everton’s Goodison Park ground.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and are 22 points clear as things stand, after having won all but one of their games in the top flight this term.

Liverpool FC are closing in on their first ever Premier League crown and if the Reds keep winning, Manchester City drop three points, and Leicester drop any points between now and the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp’s side can potentially claim the title at Goodison Park on 16 March.

However, Everton boss Ancelotti has admitted that he is not too enthused about the possibility of their local rivals winning the title at Goodison Park.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Ancelotti said: “The thought is that Liverpool is going to win the Premier League – I hope not at Goodison Park!

“There are a lot of stadiums, why in Goodison?”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

The Reds have only dropped two points this season – during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Liverpool FC will take on Norwich, West Ham United and Watford in their next three Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip