‘He’s a fantastic player’: Andy Robertson raves about Liverpool FC star

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has heaped praise on Jordan Henderson and has described the Liverpool FC midfielder as the leading candidate to be crowned the Premier League player of the year.

The midfielder and Reds captain has played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to enjoy an incredible start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals and made four assists in 24 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit to help them build a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Defender Robertson feels that Henderson’s performances for the Reds have sometimes gone under the radar but the Scot believes that the England international is starting to get more of the recognition he deserves.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Robertson said: “For me, I think he’s the leading candidate [for player of the year].

“At times this season when we’ve struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

“He’s the one who has made sure we don’t get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.

“Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he’s not really had a bad game.

“You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he’s not been appreciated enough in his character.

“He’s getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He’s driven us to three points at times this season when we’ve struggled.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday night.

The Reds can move 25 points clear at the top of the table if they win that game, as Manchester City are not in action this weekend.

Liverpool FC will then switch their attentions towards their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

