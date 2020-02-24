Arsene Wenger makes comment that will delight Liverpool FC fans

Arsene Wenger talks up the importance of Anfield to Liverpool FC following their recent success under Jurgen Klopp

The Sport Review staff
Monday 24 February 2020
Arsene Wenger has talked up the importance of Anfield to Liverpool FC, describing their home ground as a stadium with a “soul”.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new season in the Premier League and their home form in the top flight has been sensational, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all of their top-flight games so far in front of their home fans.

Liverpool FC have been successful in making Anfield a fortress in recent months and following Klopp’s appointment at Anfield back in October 2015.

Wenger has spoken about his admiration for Anfield as a stadium in the past, with the Reds’ home ground being famous for having one of the best atmospheres in top-flight football.

And the former Arsenal boss has once again underlined how important he thinks that Anfield is for the Reds, especially in an era when many top-flight clubs are moving to new, more modern stadiums.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, as quoted by HITC, Wenger said: “If Liverpool have changed games in Europe, for a big part it’s down to Anfield. It’s the hardest place in Europe.

“It’s the only place now you can take a corner and shake hands with supporters! You can say ‘hello my brother, how are you?’ and continue to play football. That’s a real football field, you know.

“Today we build sophisticated stadiums but that is a stadium with soul, with pressure really on the opponent.”

Table-toppers Liverpool FC are currently preparing for a home game under the lights at Anfield, with the Reds set to host West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

