‘He’s capable of anything’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Jordan Henderson following his superb form for Liverpool FC in recent games.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been earning plenty of admirers for his solid displays in a Liverpool FC shirt of late and he was once again in solid form as the Reds claimed a 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Henderson scored one goal and set up another as the Reds moved a staggering 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their win over the Saints.

The England international has scored three goals and made four assists in 24 Premier League games for the Reds this season to help them lead the way at the top of the table.

And former Tottenham Hotspur star Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Henderson of late.

“You can’t beat the first-time ball,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column. “Certainly not the way Jordan Henderson provided the pass for Mohamed Salah to score his second goal.

“In fact, there aren’t many players who are prepared to deliver a pass on the run without taking a touch first.

“However, Henderson is in such blistering form I think he’s capable of anything at the moment.

“I’ve said repeatedly in this column that the Liverpool captain is playing the football of his life and a shoo-in for Footballer of the Year.”

Liverpool FC are in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Shrewsbury Town in their fourth-round replay at Anfield.

The Reds will then return to Premier League action after their winter break when they face Norwich City away from home on Saturday 15 February.

After that, they will prepare for their trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

