Pundit explains why Liverpool FC will not remain unbeaten

Tony Cascarino doesn't think Liverpool FC have what it takes to go unbeaten in the Premier League this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 19 February 2020, 00:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Tony Cascarino believes that Liverpool FC will not have what it takes to finish the Premier League season unbeaten.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves top of the table and 25 points clear after having only dropped two points all season.

Liverpool FC have won all but one of their games and their only dropped points have come during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

With the Merseysiders in such fine form heading into their final 12 games of the season, it has inevitably been suggested that the Reds could go on to emulate the Arsenal invincibles team and remain unbeaten until the end of the campaign.

However, former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino doesn’t feel that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be able to achieve the feat.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Cascarino said: “I think they will get beat.

“I have said it all along. My reason is purely down to that they’ll have the league done and dusted by the end of February.

“It’ll nearly be mathematically impossible for anyone to get them, and we aren’t far from that already and I think they’ll change their formation, their team because of the Champions League and I think they’ll get beat along the way.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night next week when they host West Ham United at Anfield looking to notch up their 26th win of the season in the top flight.

The Reds will then travel to Watford in their next Premier League game after that.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘Wonderful’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United star’s goal in 2-0 win at Chelsea FC
Roy Keane
‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Frank Lampard sends clear Chelsea FC message to Kepa Arrizabalaga
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues clear warning to Paul Pogba at Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer: What I really think of Lampard at Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes prediction about Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
‘He leads by example’: Arsenal youngster raves about Aubameyang
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues clear warning to Paul Pogba at Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network