Pundit explains why Liverpool FC will not remain unbeaten

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Tony Cascarino believes that Liverpool FC will not have what it takes to finish the Premier League season unbeaten.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves top of the table and 25 points clear after having only dropped two points all season.

Liverpool FC have won all but one of their games and their only dropped points have come during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

With the Merseysiders in such fine form heading into their final 12 games of the season, it has inevitably been suggested that the Reds could go on to emulate the Arsenal invincibles team and remain unbeaten until the end of the campaign.

However, former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino doesn’t feel that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be able to achieve the feat.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Cascarino said: “I think they will get beat.

“I have said it all along. My reason is purely down to that they’ll have the league done and dusted by the end of February.

“It’ll nearly be mathematically impossible for anyone to get them, and we aren’t far from that already and I think they’ll change their formation, their team because of the Champions League and I think they’ll get beat along the way.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night next week when they host West Ham United at Anfield looking to notch up their 26th win of the season in the top flight.

The Reds will then travel to Watford in their next Premier League game after that.

