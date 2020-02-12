Dejan Lovren explains why Liverpool FC can emulate FC Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dejan Lovren is hoping to help Liverpool FC to emulate FC Barcelona by winning a host of major trophies in just a few years.

The Reds lifted their first major piece of silverware under Jurgen Klopp last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

Liverpool FC are this season on course to win the Premier League title for the first time in their history as they look to try and end the campaign unbeaten.

The Merseyside outfit have won all but one of their games in the top flight this season to leave them 22 points clear at the top of the table heading into the final few months of the campaign.

Liverpool FC will be aiming to go unbeaten and also set a record points tally on their way to winning the title this term.

And Reds defender Lovren is hoping that Liverpool FC will be able to convert their dominant form into more trophies in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Lovren said: “I’ve been there from the beginning with Jurgen and it took quite a while, two or three years to build everything up.

“Let’s say, we clicked this year – maybe even last year – but we missed out by one point.

“Now we understand each other, what we need, what we want. And I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies.

“Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played – not only for this year, but for many, many years.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue their march towards the title.

