‘Pure genius’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC star

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Roberto Firmino following his superb performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend.

The Brazil international has been an integral part of the Reds’ attacking line-up this season, with the 28-year-old having scored eight goals and made seven assists in the Premier League.

Firmino notched up three assists in the second half for the Reds as Liverpool FC claimed a dominant win over the Saints in front of their home fans to take another big step towards winning the title.

Liverpool FC are now a staggering 22 points clear at the top of the table as they bid to try and bring home the Premier League trophy for the first time in their history.

Firmino produced an inspired second-half performance against the visitors at Anfield and former Tottenham star Crooks was highly impressed by his display.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The Brazilian played half this game as though the ball was stuck to his feet.

“The touch he displayed when he took the ball out of the sky and placed it perfectly in his path, prior to playing an inch-perfect pass for Henderson to score was pure genius.

“He had just done something similar when he set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score moments earlier with the most gorgeous backheeled flick.

“Yes, Southampton should have had a penalty when Fabinho brought down Danny Ings, but Liverpool also had a claim turned down when Firmino was ‘hauled down’ by Shane Long in the box.

“This was a game full of errors by referee Kevin Friend but at least he made the errors and not a sophisticated toy.”

Firmino will be back in action for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Norwich City in the Premier League after their winter break.

The Brazilian has made 10 assists in total for Liverpool FC this season and has scored eight times in all competitions.

