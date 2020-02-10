Liverpool FC ready to offload 22-year-old midfielder this summer – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to offload Harry Wilson in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Website Football Insider, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds are prepared to let winger Wilson leave in the summer transfer window after his successful loan spells with Derby County and Bournemouth.

Wilson has been in good form for Bournemouth this season and has scored seven goals in 21 games in the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s men.

The same story says that Jurgen Klopp is preparing to promote Curtis Jones into his first-team squad for next season and so is willing to let Wilson leave the club.

The article also claims that Liverpool FC are valuing Wilson at around £30m following his impressive loan spells in the last two seasons.

It is claimed in the same story that although Wilson is rated highly at Anfield, they do not envisage him breaking into the first team next season, and so are prepared to let him go.

Liverpool FC are currently enjoying their mid-season winter break and they will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Carrow Road to face Bournemouth.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip