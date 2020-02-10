Liverpool FC ready to offload 22-year-old midfielder this summer – report

Liverpool FC are ready to offload Harry Wilson in the summer transfer window, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 10 February 2020, 00:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to offload Harry Wilson in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Website Football Insider, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds are prepared to let winger Wilson leave in the summer transfer window after his successful loan spells with Derby County and Bournemouth.

Wilson has been in good form for Bournemouth this season and has scored seven goals in 21 games in the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s men.

The same story says that Jurgen Klopp is preparing to promote Curtis Jones into his first-team squad for next season and so is willing to let Wilson leave the club.

The article also claims that Liverpool FC are valuing Wilson at around £30m following his impressive loan spells in the last two seasons.

It is claimed in the same story that although Wilson is rated highly at Anfield, they do not envisage him breaking into the first team next season, and so are prepared to let him go.

Liverpool FC are currently enjoying their mid-season winter break and they will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Carrow Road to face Bournemouth.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Trent Alexander-Arnold salutes Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot move for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s very complete’: Rivaldo raves about new Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think about Man United signing Odion Ighalo
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta warned about Arsenal signing Liverpool FC midfielder
Jurgen Klopp
Carlo Ancelotti admits Liverpool FC title fear
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Paul Pogba
‘He’s the scapegoat for everything’: Pundit defends Pogba at Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Merson: Odion Ighalo could be the final straw for Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network