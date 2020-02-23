Jurgen Klopp delivers update on Liverpool FC midfielder’s injury

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for around three weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up during Liverpool FC’s defeat by Atletico Madrid last week.

The England international pulled up in the second half of the Champions League clash and had to be substituted in the 80th minute during the 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital.

After having been assessed at Liverpool FC’s Melwood training base over the last few days, the extent of the muscular injury has been confirmed and Klopp has now revealed that he will be out for at least three weeks.

Despite the injury setback, Klopp is remaining positive about his side’s ability to cope in Henderson’s absence and he is grateful that the injury is not worse.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said: “Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring.

“We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad.

“But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds are leading the way at the top of the table and they will be seeking a victory to take another big step towards winning the title with victory over the Hammers on Monday.

