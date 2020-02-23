Jurgen Klopp delivers update on Liverpool FC midfielder’s injury

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp delivers the latest news on Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 23 February 2020, 04:30 UK
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for around three weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up during Liverpool FC’s defeat by Atletico Madrid last week.

The England international pulled up in the second half of the Champions League clash and had to be substituted in the 80th minute during the 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital.

After having been assessed at Liverpool FC’s Melwood training base over the last few days, the extent of the muscular injury has been confirmed and Klopp has now revealed that he will be out for at least three weeks.

Despite the injury setback, Klopp is remaining positive about his side’s ability to cope in Henderson’s absence and he is grateful that the injury is not worse.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said: “Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring.

“We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad.

“But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds are leading the way at the top of the table and they will be seeking a victory to take another big step towards winning the title with victory over the Hammers on Monday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Robin van Persie
‘Looks promising’: Robin van Persie on new Man United signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Michael Owen
Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham
Frank Lampard
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Marcos Alonso after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and French Open after knee surgery
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal teenager has been impressing him
ScoopDragon Football News Network