Liverpool FC urged to secure signing of Jadon Sancho this summer

Liverpool FC should be doing what they can to land Jadon Sancho ahead of Chelsea FC this summer, according to pundit Jason Cundy.

The 19-year-old attacker’s future at Borussia Dortmund has been a source of speculation in recent months and there are reports that he could be set to leave the German side in the summer after having stayed put in January.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and it is no surprise that he is being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC are the form team in the Premier League this season and they are currently sitting 22 points clear at the top of the table, having won all but one of their games in the top flight.

And former Chelsea FC defender Cundy thinks that Liverpool FC should be making Sancho one of their number one transfer priorities this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Cundy said: “If you were in charge of Liverpool you would say, ‘we are on top of that tree now, let’s go and get the very, very best’.

“This kid is going to be up there for, what, the next decade, that’s the sort of signing that keeps Liverpool right where they are.

“There’s talk that Chelsea are in for him, but right now if there’s one position that Chelsea are actually really strong in, it’s wide areas.

“Willian’s contract is coming to an end and that doesn’t look like it’s going to be resolved, so it looks like he’s going to be allowed to leave. That opens up a space.

“Pedro is another one who [probably] won’t be there next season, so it frees up [space]. So I understand why Chelsea would be in for him and why they certainly would be interested [in Sancho].

“But if you want to really put a marker down and say, ‘we’re here for the next three or four or five or six years’, that’s the sort of signing Liverpool need to be looking at.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City this weekend.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are gearing up for their crunch home clash against Manchester United on Monday night.

