Jens Lehmann makes claim about ‘lucky’ Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jens Lehmann has claimed that Liverpool FC have been “a bit lucky” to remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season.

The Reds have made a sensational start to the new Premier League campaign and they have won all but one of their 26 games in the top flight to allow Jurgen Klopp’s men to build a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC have only dropped points on one occasion this season, during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Their incredible run of form has inevitably prompted suggestions that Liverpool FC could emulate Arsenal’s famous invincibles side and finish the campaign without losing a single game.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper feels that an unbeaten season is a realistic proposition for Klopp’s side, although he feels that the Reds have benefitted from some good fortune along the way so far.

Speaking in an interview quoted by talkSPORT, Lehmann said: “Liverpool is an amazing story. All the ingredients are there for them to become the ‘Invincible’ champions.

“They are a fantastic team, really well organised — and also sometimes a little bit lucky.

“But that isn’t a criticism. At times, we were lucky as well and I am a believer that you have to work hard to earn your good fortune.

“Now they have the chance to become Invincibles — and I think the only team that can stop that happening now is Manchester City.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds will then take on Watford away from home, before their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side.

