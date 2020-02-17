‘What a player’: Joe Gomez raves about Liverpool FC hero

Joe Gomez admits that Liverpool FC were lucky to have Sadio Mane come off the bench against Norwich

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 17 February 2020, 00:00 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Joe Gomez has admitted that Liverpool FC were lucky to have a player of Sadio Mane’s quality to come off the bench in their 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday night.

The Senegal international recovered from a minor injury problem to make himself available for the trip to Carrow Road at the weekend.

Mane ended up coming on in the 60th minute at Carrow Road and he ended up scoring the all-important winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side to keep their march towards the Premier League title on track.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Reds this season and he has scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Premier League for the Merseysiders. Mane has also netted twice in the Champions League for Klopp’s men this term.

Liverpool FC defender Gomez has talked up the importance of the Reds having players of Mane’s quality in their squad after Saturday’s win.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Gomez said: “All the different ways and different forms of goals, it shows his [Mane’s] quality and we were lucky to have him come off the bench but obviously that was due to his injury.

“What a player, he gives you a boost of confidence when he’s coming on and psychologically for another team it’s not nice!

“He’s massive and he’s popped up for us in so many moments this year and done it yet again.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Reds will then host West Ham United in the Premier League next Monday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Ian Wright
‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Ian Wright
‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC trip
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta opens up about signings at Arsenal this summer
Frank Lampard
‘We’re excited’: Frank Lampard raves about incoming Chelsea FC signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network