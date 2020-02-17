‘What a player’: Joe Gomez raves about Liverpool FC hero

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Joe Gomez has admitted that Liverpool FC were lucky to have a player of Sadio Mane’s quality to come off the bench in their 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday night.

The Senegal international recovered from a minor injury problem to make himself available for the trip to Carrow Road at the weekend.

Mane ended up coming on in the 60th minute at Carrow Road and he ended up scoring the all-important winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side to keep their march towards the Premier League title on track.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Reds this season and he has scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Premier League for the Merseysiders. Mane has also netted twice in the Champions League for Klopp’s men this term.

Liverpool FC defender Gomez has talked up the importance of the Reds having players of Mane’s quality in their squad after Saturday’s win.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Gomez said: “All the different ways and different forms of goals, it shows his [Mane’s] quality and we were lucky to have him come off the bench but obviously that was due to his injury.

“What a player, he gives you a boost of confidence when he’s coming on and psychologically for another team it’s not nice!

“He’s massive and he’s popped up for us in so many moments this year and done it yet again.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Reds will then host West Ham United in the Premier League next Monday night.

