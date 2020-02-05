Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘just exceptional’ Liverpool FC star

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Jurgen Klopp has described Roberto Firmino as a “unique” talent following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC of late.

The Brazil international notched up three assists as Liverpool FC claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

That win allowed Liverpool FC to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to an incredible 22 points as they close in on their first ever title.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals and made seven assists in the Premier League this season to help Klopp’s men to dominate at the top of the table.

And Klopp has heaped praise on Firmino for the impact he has had for the Reds in recent games.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said of Firmino: “He is [unique]. He is just exceptional, a very football-smart person, obviously.

“In the first half, in between a really tight formation of Southampton, the way he drops and keeps the ball, how he makes things happen is very special, absolutely.

“Then even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he cannot take the ball and turn and run alone.

“How he uses the skills of his mates is special. I do not know a player like him, that is true.”

Firmino has also made three assists in the Champions League for Klopp’s men this season.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.

The Reds will then prepare for their trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday 18 February.