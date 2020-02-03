Juventus planning £150m bid for Liverpool FC star – report

Juventus are planning a £150m swoop for Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 3 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Juventus are planning a £150m swoop for Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Serie A side are lining up a summer bid for the Netherlands international as they look to bolster their defence at the end of the season.

According to the same story, Juve have identified Van Dijk as the man who can help them to claim the Champions League title – and they are prepared to make him the most expensive defender in the world for a second time.

The article also claims that Van Dijk may be tempted by a move abroad in the summer if Liverpool FC do win the Premier League title this term.

The 28-year-old defender is widely considered to be one of the best centre-halves in world football and he has played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to build their huge lead at the top of the Premier League table this season.

He played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool FC kept another clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night.

