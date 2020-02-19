Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘brilliant’ Liverpool FC midfielder

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the “brilliant” Naby Keita following his recent return to action for Liverpool FC this season.

Keita has struggled with injury problems throughout the campaign and he made his first start since Boxing Day during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has been limited to just three starts in the Premier League this season and a further five appearances from the bench for Klopp’s side.

With Liverpool FC welcoming a host of players back into contention following injury lay-offs, the competition for places in the Reds’ midfield is hotting up.

Klopp has now revealed his delight at having Keita back available for selection again as the crucial final few months of the season approach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website before the clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, Klopp said: “Naby is a brilliant player.

“We only have to make sure we have only brilliant players, by the way! That’s sometimes the problem of the players; when you play, you play really well and why should we change?

“I never doubt Naby. Of course he needs games, that’s clear, that’s why he gets games when he is fit. If you look at when he was fit and how often he played then, not so bad. That’s the situation.

“Thank God, we have a squad that offers us different solutions. We had injuries but nobody speaks about it because we never suffered from it. That is good.

“For the players when they come back, rhythm-wise, look at Joel [Matip] and Dejan [Lovren]. They both played sensationally for us and now Joel was not in the squad [at Norwich]. That’s really, really hard.

“When they are all fit, this is the situation – that’s for Naby the same and for others.”

Liverpool FC will turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs on Monday night when they take on West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table as they look to bring home the Premier League trophy for the first time.

