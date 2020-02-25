Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FC are one of the world’s best

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says he is unsure if Liverpool FC are the best team in the world but believes that his side are now up there with the planet’s top clubs.

The Reds have made a sensational start to the new Premier League season and they are currently leading the way at the top of the table as they close in on the title.

Klopp led the Merseyside outfit to their first major trophy under the German last season when he guided them to glory in the Champions League.

The Merseyside outfit now have their sights firmly set on winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup this season as they aim to convert their dominance into more trophies.

Liverpool FC’s incredible form this season has inevitably led to suggestions that the Reds are now one of the leading teams in the world.

However, Klopp has not been so quick as to accept that title.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Liverpool FC’s clash with West Ham on Monday night, Klopp said: “This thing with ‘the best team in the world,’ I don’t really get it.

“It’s nice when people say it. It’s better than if they say you are the worst team in the world obviously.

“Usually if people mention ‘the best team in the world,’ you think of Real Madrid from a few years ago, Barcelona from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this.

“The team we have is about attitude – go and go and go – mixed with really good football players.

“But I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Watford in the top flight.

