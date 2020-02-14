Brendan Rodgers: Liverpool FC midfielder will be ‘weighing up his options’

Brendan Rodgers opens up about Adam Lallana's situation at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 14 February 2020
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Adam Lallana will be “weighing up his options” ahead of a potential move away from Liverpool FC in the summer.

The Liverpool FC midfielder’s current contract is due to expire at the end of this season and as things stand, he will be able to leave Anfield on a free transfer.

Lallana has been in and out of the Liverpool FC team this season and he has only started three times in the Premier League for the Reds.

Despite his limited appearances, Lallana has chipped in with a goal and an assist in the top flight, and he scored the all-important equaliser in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October.

Leicester City are reported to be among the clubs interested in signing Lallana this summer – and Foxes boss Rodgers has admitted that he is a keen admirer of the English midfielder.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Rodgers said: “Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool.

“I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

“He has done brilliantly [at Liverpool] and I’m sure he will be weighing up his options.

“But I don’t need to speak about that now. We’ve spoken about that all through January. I don’t need to speak about the summer transfer window.

“I would only add he is a top-class player.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

The Reds will then switch their attentions towards their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

