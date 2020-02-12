Photo: Dejan Lovren issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Norwich trip

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dejan Lovren has taken to social media to declare that Liverpool FC’s hard work starts now following their winter break.

Lovren and his team-mates have been enjoying some time away from football in recent days during the mid-season break in the Premier League, but they have now returned to Melwood to begin their preparations for Saturday’s trip to Norwich City.

Liverpool FC have made an incredible start to the Premier League season and they currently find themselves 22 points clear at the top of the table after having only dropped points on one occasion this term.

The 30-year-old Lovren has made eight appearances for Liverpool FC so far this season in the Premier League and he will be hoping to add to that tally in the coming weeks.

Lovren posted the photo below of himself during his winter break on Instagram this week and wrote the caption: “Had a lovely time with my family, but now back to work and let’s start again with the winning mentality. The most important part of the season starts from tomorrow on! #hardwork 💪🏻💪🏻.”

Liverpool FC will face Norwich at Carrow Road this weekend before taking on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, followed by Premier League clashes against West Ham United and Watford.

The Reds have only dropped points once in the Premier League this season, during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

