Liverpool FC duo remain at Melwood during the winter break – report

Liverpool FC duo Sadio Mane and James Milner have been working on their fitness at Melwood this week, say reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 7 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane and James Milner have remained at Melwood this week to work on their fitness while the rest of the Liverpool FC squad enjoy their winter break, according to reports.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the duo have been working on their fitness levels behind closed doors as they bid to make themselves available for selection again as soon as possible.

The Reds are not in action until they travel to Norwich City on Saturday 15 February and that has given Jurgen Klopp the chance to give most of his first-team a much-needed breather.

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and they are 22 points clear of Manchester City as things stand.

Milner is sidelined with a muscle problem, and according to the same story, he remained at Melwood to train with Liverpool FC’s youth teams this week.

Mane also worked with the youth teams at Melwood this week as he bids to return from injury as soon as possible, the story adds. The 27-year-old has not featured since the 2-1 win over Wolves last month.

The article, however, also points out that both players will be given some time off over the next few days as they look to recuperate after what has been a demanding start to the season.

