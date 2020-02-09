Joe Gomez raves about new Liverpool FC signing Takumi Minamino

Joe Gomez (Photo: New Balance)

Joe Gomez has lavished praise on Takumi Minamino following his transfer to Liverpool FC last month.

The Japan international became a Liverpool FC player at the start of January after the Reds signed him from Red Bull Salzburg to bolster their squad.

Minamino has made two Premier League appearances from the bench so far this season and will be hoping to play a more regular role in the rest of the campaign.

Before signing for Liverpool FC, Minamino had scored five goals in the league for Red Bull Salzburg.

Now, Liverpool FC star Gomez has heaped praise on Minamino as the 25-year-old continues to settle into life at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Gomez said: “He’s a happy guy, positive and [got] a nice aura to him.

“But to be fair, everyone was aware of him from when we played them – just like when he came to Anfield, what he did and how well he took the game.

“I think as well his desire to press and adapt to our style of play. Obviously the gaffer wants us to play a certain way and he has that tenacity about him to want to get about and put pressure [on].

“An unbelievable addition.”

Liverpool FC are currently enjoying their winter break and they will not return to Premier League action until they take on Norwich City away from home next weekend.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the table and their only dropped points this season have come during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October.

Liverpool FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 later this month.

