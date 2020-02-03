Jurgen Klopp addresses talk about Mo Salah’s Liverpool FC future

Jurgen Klopp addresses talk about Mohamed Salah's situation at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 3 February 2020, 00:00 UK
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions that Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool FC could be in doubt.

The Egypt international is widely considered to be one of the the Premier League’s top attacking players and he has been a key man for the Reds in their title bid this season.

Salah has netted more than 10 goals in the Premier League this season to help the Reds build a huge lead at the top of the Premier League table.

He has also scored four times in the Champions League for Klopp’s men to help the Reds to reach the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

The 27-year-old attacker has been touted as a possible target for Real Madrid in the past, but Klopp has insisted that Salah remains fully committed to Liverpool FC.

Asked if he thought Salah would still be at Liverpool FC for the start of next season, Klopp said: “I would think so, did you hear something different?

“How can you see the hunger to stay at Liverpool? It looks to me like he is really settled to be honest.

“I have no idea, actually, but you could ask me the same question for all the others and I have no idea. I didn’t think about it until [the press] asked me.

“As long as I don’t hear anything and I don’t ask the players what they think of next season or in two years, for me, it looks like [he will stay].

“How long is his contract? Long? I would [think so] yes, but I have no idea.”

Liverpool FC will host Shrewsbury Town in the return leg of their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Tuesday night.

After that, the Reds will return to Premier League action following their winter break with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.



