Paul Pogba: What I really think about Liverpool FC this season

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Pogba has admitted that he has been impressed by Liverpool FC’s incredible form in the Premier League this season – but he doesn’t want them to win the title.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp, with the Merseysiders having won all but one of their games in the top flight this season to leave them flying high at the top of the table.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are currently 22 points clear of second placed Manchester City as they close in on their first ever Premier League title.

The Merseyside outfit are yet to lose a game this season and their only dropped points in the Premier League have come during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Manchester United midfielder was quizzed about his feelings about Liverpool FC’s dominance this season in a recent interview, and the Frenchman admitted that he was impressed by what Klopp’s side have been achieving.

“They are so way ahead of everyone else,” Pogba said of Liverpool FC.

“They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

“As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don’t want them to win the title.

“We don’t want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

“They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid].”

Pogba is currently sidelined for Manchester United as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome Club Brugge to Old Trafford in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip