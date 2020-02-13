‘It’s unbelievable’: Ex-striker raves about Liverpool FC dominance

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Rickie Lambert has admitted that the way Liverpool FC have been dominating in the Premier League this season has been “unbelievable”.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but one of their games in the top flight so far this term.

Liverpool FC have only dropped two points all season, during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October, and they are the clear favourites to win the Premier League.

Indeed, the Merseyside outfit have built a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table to leave them as the clear favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool FC striker Lambert, who was at Anfield during the 2014-15 season, has admitted that he has been left in awe by what the Reds have been achieving this term.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Lambert said: “It’s unbelievable what’s happening.

“I can’t believe the levels they’re getting to, I’ve never seen it before. To see the Reds doing it this year has been unbelievable.

“The city is buzzing. My household is buzzing. It has been brilliant to see. A few of the lads who were there in my time are still there and to see them doing so well, it’s absolutely superb. I’m made up for them.

“The work-rate they are going through is incredible. I cannot believe the levels they are getting to; I know what it’s like to play in the Premier League and to see any team get to those levels, I’ve never seen it before. I’m made up.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

The Reds will then turn their attentions towards preparing for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 showdown against Atletico Madrid.

