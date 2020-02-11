Photo: Key man hands Liverpool FC injury boost ahead of Norwich clash

Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane has been stepping up his recovery from injury at Melwood

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 11 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Sadio Mane (Photo: Sadio Mane / Instagram)
Sadio Mane (Photo: Sadio Mane / Instagram)

Sadio Mane has taken to social media to show that he has been working on his fitness levels at Melwood as he closes in on a comeback from injury for Liverpool FC.

The Senegal international has remained in Liverpool during the winter break to continue his rehabilitation from an injury that has caused him to miss the club’s last two Premier League games.

Mane picked up a muscular problem against Wolves and is now working on making himself available again as soon as possible.

There had been fears that Mane would be sidelined for a considerable amount of time, but the 27-year-old has updated fans on his recovery via his story on his personal Instagram account.

Mane shared videos of himself dribbling through cones outdoors at Liverpool FC’s Melwood training ground as he steps up his recovery.

It looks as though the forward could be on his way towards a return for the Reds, though it is unclear whether he’ll be fit for Saturday’s trip to Norwich or not.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool FC this season, scoring 11 goals and making six assists to help the Reds build an incredible 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Mason Greenwood admits he looks up to Man United star as role model
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Jurgen Klopp
Former Man United boss sends warning to Liverpool FC
Scott McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Juan Mata
Cesar Azpilicueta: I’m still very good friends with Man United playmaker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman urges Liverpool FC to re-sign 27-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network