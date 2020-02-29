Sadio Mane: What it’s really like playing for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC attacker Sadio Mane explains why he thinks Jurgen Klopp will deserve a statue at Anfield

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 29 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will deserve a statue at Anfield if he guides Liverpool FC to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but one of their games in the top flight this season.

Klopp’s men are 22 points clear of their closest rivals Manchester City as they chase their first ever Premier League title after having missed out by a single point last term.

The German head coach has been earning huge amounts of praise for the impact he has had since he was brought in as Brendan Rodgers’ successor at Anfield back in October 2015.

And Mane, who Klopp brought to Anfield from Southampton in the summer of 2016, feels that the German would be fully deserving of a statue at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, Mane said: “For sure I think there will be one [a statue of Klopp] because he is a great manager and he is doing very well for the club and the players.

“He has his specific way of doing things and he gives his players more responsibility on the pitch which is really important.

“At the same time, he is very friendly with his players so that is one of his big strengths.”

The 27-year-old Senegal international has scored 13 goals and made six assists in 24 Premier League games so far this season.

Mane will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds look to continue their march towards the Premier League title with a trip to Watford on Saturday night.

The Reds have only dropped two points all season – during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in October.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
