BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star Mo Salah

Garth Crooks has claimed that Mohamed Salah has got his “golden scoring touch” back for Liverpool FC.

The 27-year-old Egypt international scored twice and was named as the man of the match as he helped Liverpool FC to claim a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah has been in good form this season for the Reds and he has scored 14 goals and made six assists in the Premier League alone, helping the Merseyside outfit to build an incredible 22-point lead at the top of the table.

The former Chelsea FC forward has also netted four times in the Champions League and made two assists for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Former Tottenham star and BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed by Salah’s display against the Saints at the weekend and he is tipping him to play a big role for the Reds between now and the end of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “It looks like Mohamed Salah has got that golden scoring touch back. All those little dinks and chips over the advancing goalkeeper seem to be coming off again.

“Earlier in the season he appeared to be trying too hard to score and not allowing chances to come naturally. This was the cause of a little tension between Salah and Sadio Mane in one game in particular but not anymore.

“Liverpool’s second-half performance was as good as I’ve seen for some time. Much more relaxed and no longer battling the spectre of winning the Premier League title.

“At one stage Liverpool were just getting the job done, now it looks like they are having a party.”

Liverpool FC will return to FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they host Shrewsbury Town in their fourth-round replay.

After that, the Reds will face Norwich City away from home after their winter break in the Premier League.

