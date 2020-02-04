BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star Mo Salah

Garth Crooks raves about Mohamed Salah's performance in Liverpool FC's 4-0 win over Southampton

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 4 February 2020, 04:15 UK

Garth Crooks has claimed that Mohamed Salah has got his “golden scoring touch” back for Liverpool FC.

The 27-year-old Egypt international scored twice and was named as the man of the match as he helped Liverpool FC to claim a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah has been in good form this season for the Reds and he has scored 14 goals and made six assists in the Premier League alone, helping the Merseyside outfit to build an incredible 22-point lead at the top of the table.

The former Chelsea FC forward has also netted four times in the Champions League and made two assists for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Former Tottenham star and BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed by Salah’s display against the Saints at the weekend and he is tipping him to play a big role for the Reds between now and the end of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “It looks like Mohamed Salah has got that golden scoring touch back. All those little dinks and chips over the advancing goalkeeper seem to be coming off again.

“Earlier in the season he appeared to be trying too hard to score and not allowing chances to come naturally. This was the cause of a little tension between Salah and Sadio Mane in one game in particular but not anymore.

“Liverpool’s second-half performance was as good as I’ve seen for some time. Much more relaxed and no longer battling the spectre of winning the Premier League title.

“At one stage Liverpool were just getting the job done, now it looks like they are having a party.”

Liverpool FC will return to FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they host Shrewsbury Town in their fourth-round replay.

After that, the Reds will face Norwich City away from home after their winter break in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
Gary Neville admits he’s in disbelief about Man United signing
Paul Merson
‘It’s a shock’: Paul Merson surprised by Chelsea FC situation
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC midfielder will work through winter break
Gary Neville
Gary Neville admits he’s in disbelief about Man United signing
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard explains why he dropped 25-year-old Chelsea FC star
Virgil van Dijk
Juventus planning £150m bid for Liverpool FC star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1
Marcus Rashford
Photo: Marcus Rashford delivers update for Man United fans
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Alan Shearer: Why Liverpool FC star should win player of the year
ScoopDragon Football News Network