‘Frightening’: Pundit explains why he’s tipping Liverpool FC to go unbeaten

Robbie Savage is tipping Liverpool FC to remain unbeaten and set a new record points tally on their way towards winning the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are currently flying high and 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but one of their games in the top flight so far this season.

Liverpool FC’s only dropped points in the Premier League this season came during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October and they are the clear favourites to lift the trophy for the first time this season.

Former midfielder Savage says he is fully expecting Liverpool FC to remain unbeaten for the rest of the campaign, and he is also backing them to set a record points tally of 110 points, beating the previous best set by Manchester City last term.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “The crystal ball’s mist has cleared, the computer programme has been run… and Liverpool will be crowned the New Invincibles in May.

“Jurgen Klopp will not just lead Liverpool to their first title in 30 years – they will romp it with a record 110 points.

“The scale of Liverpool’s dominance is almost frightening.”

Liverpool FC are currently enjoying the last few days of their winter break before they prepare for their return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will then travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

