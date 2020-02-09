Takumi Minamino opens up on life at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Takumi Minamino has admitted that training with Liverpool FC at Melwood has already helped him to step his game up.

The Japan international is currently getting used to life at Anfield after having signed for the Reds from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made two Premier League appearances from the bench so far this season, featuring in the recent wins over Wolves and Southampton.

He will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the team between now and the end of the season as they bid to try and win the Premier League title as soon as possible.

And Minamino has admitted that he feels that his game has already improved simply by training at Liverpool FC with the first team in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Minamino said: “By playing in the best environment I learn a lot every day and I can improve myself. I am very happy about being here.

“Even in the training sessions the level of focus and intensity is really high and the players’ motivation is also very high.”

Asked about his team-mates, he replied: “You know that you are part of the team, but because my English is not good enough yet their help has been really important.

“They are still helping me on some occasions and during the first days they taught me the team rules, things like what time the meetings started and how the team functions on a daily basis.

“At the moment I speak a lot with the players who can speak German.”

Liverpool FC are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they enjoy their winter break.

They will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the top flight.

Liverpool FC have only dropped two points so far this season, during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October.

