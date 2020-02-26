Thierry Henry admits watching Liverpool FC makes him feel ‘tired’

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Thierry Henry has praised Liverpool FC for their incredible start to the Premier League season and says just watching them in action makes him feel “tired”.

The Reds continued their march towards the Premier League title on Monday night when they claimed a 3-2 win over West Ham United at Anfield as they continued their incredible run.

Liverpool FC have only dropped two points all season, during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October, and the Merseysiders are now on the cusp of winning their first ever Premier League title.

The Merseyside outfit will also have one eye on beating Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten record in the Premier League as they aim to clinch the title and set some new milestones in the process.

Former Arsenal star Henry, who was part of the famous Gunners Invincibles side, has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Reds this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Henry said: “The intensity, the rhythm that you have in the Premier League, it’s very high.

“You see, when you watch Liverpool, even just watching them, you get tired. They move so quickly.

“When you go to Manchester City, before you have even looked up, there is pressing on you. If you control the ball, there are already three guys around you. The Premier League’s intensity is immense.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Watford in the top flight.

After that, the Reds will face Chelsea FC in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday 3 March.

