Pundit urges Liverpool FC to sign Timo Werner this summer

Danny Murphy has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old German is widely regarded to be one of the hottest prospects in European football and he could be on his way out of RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in bringing Werner to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp ponders bolstering his attacking options on Merseyside.

However, the Reds have one of the top attacking line-ups in European football so it is unclear where Werner would fit into their starting XI.

Nevertheless, former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy feels that the Reds should make a move to sign Werner this summer and look to strengthen their attacking options.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Murphy said: “As we have seen with Manchester United in the past, Sir Alex Ferguson always brought in new good players to put pressure on those around.

“Werner can play anywhere in that front three.

“Firmino is integral to how they play at the moment and if he plays as the number nine they might tweak that. They might get better! He comes in, it stops players from getting complacent.

“If you have the option to add real quality to your first eleven and possibly put pressure on those that have done so well, it can only be a good thing, as it raises everybody’s game.”

Werner has scored 20 goals and made six assists in 22 league games for RB Leipzig this season. He has also netted three times in the Champions League this term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they take on West Ham United at Anfield looking to continue their unbeaten run this term.

