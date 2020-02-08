Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Tom Werner has told Liverpool FC fans to savour the club’s “dream” season as they close in on the Premier League title.

Liverpool FC have made an incredible start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp and they are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Indeed, Liverpool FC have only dropped two points all season in the top flight to leave them as the heavy favourites to win the title this term.

Liverpool FC will be hoping to wrap up the Premier League title as soon as possible so they can then switch their attentions to also trying to win the FA Cup and Champions League.

Now, Liverpool FC chairman Werner has opened up about the brilliant season that the Reds have enjoyed so far.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Werner said: “As a supporter this has been a dream season so far, every weekend we seem to find a different star to laud.

“As Jurgen says, we haven’t finished the job yet, we’ll have time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season.

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet but at the same time everybody, not just Liverpool fans, can appreciate the brand of football that is on display.

“I keep telling everyone to really savour this, the record that we have kept so far – I don’t think it is going to come along again so quickly. We’re just enjoying the experience and looking forward to the next match.

“To me it’s about the pleasure of watching so many talented players every week execute at such a high level. The competition is so great you think eventually we are going to have an off-day, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“I am [pinching myself]. I’m just enjoying every weekend.

“This is a team that really enjoys playing football and there is a certain character quality that they have on the pitch and off the pitch.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 15 February.

The Reds were impressive 4-0 winners over Southampton in the Premier League in their most recent top-flight outing, before their second string beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round last week.

