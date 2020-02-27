Trent Alexander-Arnold warns Liverpool FC of Watford threat

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned Liverpool FC not to underestimate the threat posed by Watford in Saturday night’s Premier League clash.

The Reds are preparing for their trip to Vicarage Road this weekend as they look to claim a win and take another step closer towards winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool FC are currently sitting 22 points clear at the top of the table, having only dropped two points in what has been an incredible season so far for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Klopp’s side now require just four more victories to secure their first-ever Premier League title as they look to seal the trophy as soon as possible.

Their next four games in the Premier League are against Watford, Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace.

However, the 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold is expecting four tough games, including the one away against Watford this weekend.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Alexander-Arnold said: “Obviously we’re quite close but they’re four very tough games.

“Anything can happen in the Premier League and we’ve learned that over the course of our time playing in it, it’s difficult for us.

“It will be difficult, we understand that but our main focus is on the next game and recovering for that because going to Watford is not an easy task and teams have learned that over the course of the season.

“We learned that when they came here, it was a tough game. We scored in the last minute in that game, so it was a tight one. And we understand that, with the new manager that they’ve brought in, it’s difficult to break them down.

“So for us, our mentality needs to be 100 per cent and we just need to focus on that and then after that we’ll focus on the next game.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in superb form for Liverpool FC this season, scoring two goals and making 12 assists in the Premier League for Klopp’s side.

The full-back has also notched up one assist in six Champions League appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

