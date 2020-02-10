Liverpool FC planning to offer key star a new contract – report

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Liverpool FC are planning to offer Virgil van Dijk a new contract this summer, according to reports.

Website TEAMtalk is quoting The Athletic journalist James Pearce as saying that Van Dijk has no intention of quitting Liverpool FC this summer and that he is in line for a new deal at Anfield.

The report comes after Van Dijk was linked with a something of a surprise potential move to Juventus in recent days.

However, reporter Pearce has poured cold water on those suggestions and says that Van Dijk is set to be offered a new deal at Anfield, with talks set to begin this summer.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top defenders since his move to Anfield from Southampton in the January transfer window back in 2018.

The 28-year-old has played a key role in helping the Reds to build a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League table this season.

Van Dijk has also played in all six of Liverpool FC’s Champions League games this season.

He has scored four goals in 25 Premier League games this season and will be expecting to feature when Liverpool FC return to action with a trip to Norwich City this weekend.

