Virgil van Dijk opens up about his Liverpool FC future

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk has insisted that he is not thinking too far ahead and only wants to focus on bringing home trophies with Liverpool FC this season.

The defender has been a revelation since he signed for the Reds from Southampton in the January transfer window back in 2018.

Van Dijk helped Liverpool FC to shore up their defence and he and his team-mates won their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp when they sealed Champions League glory last June.

The 28-year-old now has his sights firmly set on helping Liverpool FC to win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are currently an incredible 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they look to win the top flight crown.

But despite years of potential dominance ahead for Liverpool FC, Van Dijk has insisted that he is trying to focus on the here and now.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Van Dijk said: “The decision I made has not been too bad!

“I’m 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had. Life can be short. Your career can be short as well.

“I want to enjoy every minute of it. I’m enjoying playing with this team and this manager. We can’t look too far ahead. But right now, I’m enjoying it.

“I don’t look at the table. You [only] need to look at the table at the end of the season.”

Van Dijk will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds host Southampton in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC moved 19 points clear thanks to their 2-0 win over West Ham United in east London on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip