Georginio Wijnaldum issues Liverpool FC warning ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates to prepare for “difficult” matches as they gear up for their Champions League games against Atletico Madrid.

The defending champions are set to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night in the first leg of their last 16 tie as they resume European action this term.

Liverpool FC have been in sensational form this season and they have won all but one of their Premier League games to leave them 25 points clear at the top of the table and on the verge of clinching the title.

The Reds, however, will now switch their attentions to European affairs as they prepare for their trip to Spain on Tuesday night.

And Netherlands international Wijnaldum has warned the Reds that they are going to face a tough test against the La Liga side over two legs as they bid to seal their spot in the quarter finals.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Wijnaldum said of Atletico: “They are a lot like us, fighters. They are a team more or less like us, also really difficult to beat.

“I think you can see that in their playing style in the competition.

“They are always battling to get results and they can easily switch at times when it is necessary, they know what they have to do to win the match. So yes, these are going to be really difficult matches.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night next week when they host West Ham United at Anfield looking to take another step towards winning the title.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip