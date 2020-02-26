Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 22-year-old Championship defender – report

Liverpool FC are monitoring on-loan Leeds United defender Ben White, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 26 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are monitoring Leeds United defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Inside Futbol, is reporting that the Premier League leaders are interested in the 22-year-old centre-half.

The same article states that Leeds are hoping to sign White on a permanent deal from his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have sent talent scout Andy O’Brien to watch White ahead of a potential move for the English defender.

The report goes on to add that Brighton could look to keep White given his impressive performances for Championship challengers Leeds this term.

The article reveals that White has just over two years left to run on his current deal with Brighton.

White has made two assists in 34 appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season.

Liverpool FC have arguably the world’s best centre-half in their ranks in the shape of Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez has struck up an impressive partnership with Van Dijk over the past few months, although Joel Matip started the season as the Dutch star’s defensive partner.

Liverpool FC – who beat West Ham 3-2 on Monday night – will take on Watford at Vicarage Road in their next Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

