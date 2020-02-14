Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 18-year-old Arsenal starlet – report

Liverpool FC and Man United are monitoring Bukayo Saka's situation at Arsenal, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 14 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Bukayo Saka’s situation at Arsenal, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 18-year-old given his apparently uncertain future at the north London club.

The same article states that Arsenal are in ongoing talks with Saka over a new deal, with the versatile winger having 18 months left to run on his current contract.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are watching developments ahead of potential swoops to sign the Arsenal teenager should the two parties fail to reach an agreement.

The report goes on to add that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also watching Saka as the Gunners look to offer the 18-year-old a big boost on his £3,000-a-week deal.

Saka has made a promising start to his Arsenal career after he was promoted to the first-team by Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

The Arsenal number 77 has scored three goals and has made five assists in 23 games in all competitions so far this term.

Saka played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round last month with a goal and an assist.

Arteta’s side will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

