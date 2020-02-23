Dietmar Hamann urges Timo Werner to reject Liverpool FC for Man United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dietmar Hamann has urged Timo Werner to move to Manchester United or Chelsea FC rather than his former club Liverpool FC in the summer.

The Germany international has emerged as a possible summer target for the Premier League leaders as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Werner has scored 20 times and has made six assists in 22 games in the Bundesliga this season, helping RB Leipzig to challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old’s form has captured interest from a host of Premier League clubs, which reportedly includes Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

It’s no secret that both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are eager to sign a new striker to ease the workload on Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham in their respective teams.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, want to secure cover for their brilliant front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Ex-Reds midfielder Hamann warned Werner that he won’t get in the Liverpool FC team ahead of Klopp’s current front three, urging the German to consider a move to Chelsea FC or Manchester United.

“Timo Werner has continuously improved, he has scored again in the Champions League and has already scored more than 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season,” Hamann told Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro.

“I trust him to play in a very big team soon. It is of course an honour for him to be linked to Liverpool.

“The question is: does he match Liverpool? For me he is strongest when he comes through the middle and can use his greatest weapon: his speed. With [Roberto] Firmino, Liverpool have a striker who is always playable and connects a lot with his team-mates.

“If Werner went to Liverpool, I would rather see him outside, but there are two absolute grenades in the team with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. If none of the three strikers get injured or move, he won’t play and I don’t think that’s what he wants.

“Liverpool is the absolute benchmark, but in my view he would be better suited to Manchester United or Chelsea.”

Werner scored RB Leipzig’s winner in their 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

