Ian Wright urges Kylian Mbappe to move to Liverpool FC ahead of Man City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Kylian Mbappe should move to Liverpool FC if he decides to quit Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

The France international’s future has been a source of speculation over the past couple of months following two and a half seasons at PSG.

Mbappe was caught on camera having a heated discussion with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel on Saturday after he was substituted during their 5-0 win over Montpellier.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a potential big-money move to sign the World Cup winner over the past couple of months.

However, the Reds would presumably have competition from a host of top European clubs if Mbappe made his intention to leave PSG clear in the summer.

Former Arsenal striker Wright believes that Mbappe should consider a switch to the Premier League leaders if he decides to end his spell in the French capital.

“You look at Mbappe looking across, you could probably see him coming across here,” Wright told BBC Radio Five live.

“I’d probably want to go to Liverpool [ahead of City] right now. Any player in the world with Liverpool, especially this season.

“You have to say that Liverpool are at the start of it now, so if you’re a world-class player, you’d probably want to get there now.

“It seems to me, as we saw with Pep, he’s had two years of unbelievable football, but I feel that Liverpool are really getting ready to build something special.

“If I am Mbappe. I am looking at Liverpool. Where else you want to go if you are Mbappe now?”

Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear of their closest Premier League rivals Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds were 4-0 winners against Southampton in their final league fixture before the winter break.

Liverpool FC will return to top-flight action with a trip to relegation candidates Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 15 February.

