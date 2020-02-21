Reporter confirms Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has made Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho one of his top summer targets, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The England international’s future has been a source of relentless debate over the past 12 months or so amid interest from Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Sancho’s brilliant form for Borussia Dortmund has elevated his status as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

Liverpool FC also been linked with a potential raid on Klopp’s former employers to sign the English teenager to add more creativity to their team.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol believes that Sancho would find it difficult to turn down a move to Liverpool FC if the Reds launch a big-money offer for the Dortmund star.

“It is difficult to say where Jadon Sancho will be playing next season because so many clubs want him but if I was a betting man my money would be on Liverpool,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

“Sancho is one of Jurgen Klopp’s top summer targets and he would find it hard to turn down a move to Anfield if Liverpool end up winning the Champions League as well as the Premier League this season.

“Manchester United are confident they can get Sancho in the summer, but they need to qualify for the Champions League first and they don’t have the Klopp factor.

“If he was to move to Liverpool, Sancho would be joining a club who are likely to dominate English football for the foreseeable future.”

Sancho has scored 13 times and has made 13 assists in 20 appearances in the Bundesliga this season to rediscover his best form in recent months after a slow start to the campaign.

The England forward moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window for an £8m fee.

Liverpool FC have a huge lead at the top of the Premier League table after winning 25 of their opening 26 games.

The Reds have a 1-0 deficit to overturn in the Champions League after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip