Liverpool FC to rival Man United in race to sign Jadon Sancho – report

Friday 14 February 2020
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC have told Borussia Dortmund about their interest in signing the England international in the summer.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp’s previous working relationship with Borussia Dortmund could work in Liverpool FC’s favour in the race for Sancho’s signature.

According to the same story, Sancho is also good friends with Liverpool FC’s English trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United remain front-runners to sign Sancho at the end of the Premier League season as well as London side Chelsea FC.

Sancho is thought to be keen on a move to Manchester United despite their well-documented struggles this term, the story continues.

The Daily Mail even report that Manchester City are interested in re-signing Sancho, although it’s unclear whether the Dortmund star would be open to a return.

Sancho has scored 12 goals and has made 13 assists in 19 games in the Bundesliga this season to find his top form over the past couple of months.

Liverpool FC will travel to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, while Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

