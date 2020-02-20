Liverpool FC urged to rival Man United for Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should challenge Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to Matt Le Tissier.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Sancho over the past 12 months or so since his emergence as an exciting talent at Dortmund.

Manchester United were thought to be facing competition from Chelsea FC for Sancho’s signature before the Blues agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a potential interest in the 19-year-old former Manchester City youth star ahead of the summer transfer window.

And Sky Sports pundit Le Tissier believes that Liverpool FC should rival Manchester United in the race to sign Sancho.

Asked what clubs should show an interest in Sancho, Le Tissier told Sky Sports: “I think the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Then Manchester United would have some serious competition if they were to [try to] sign him.

“There seems to be a love-hate relationship down there at Dortmund. It doesn’t really surprise me.

“The boy looks like he needs to show the Premier League what he is all about. And that’s going to be great for our league and for whoever signs him because he is one hell of a talent.”

Sancho has scored 13 times and has made 13 assists in 20 games in the Bundesliga so far this season to underline his undoubted talent.

The England international didn’t get on the score-sheet in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Liverpool FC only signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night but Liverpool FC will return to action against West Ham on Monday night.

