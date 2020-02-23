Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool FC to sign two top Bundesliga forwards

Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher wants the Reds to sign Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 23 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool FC should make signing both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner a top priority in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are sitting with a dominant lead at the top of the Premier League table as they close in on the title this season.

Even though Liverpool FC have such a commanding lead, there is room for improvement in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC lacked creativity in the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium despite starting Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Premier League leaders have been linked with both Sancho and Werner regularly over the past couple of months.

Liverpool FC only have Belgium striker Divock Origi as back up for Salah, Firmino and Mane.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher wants to see the Reds go all out to sign Sancho and Werner at the end of the season.

“Things can change very quickly,” Carragher told Viasport Fotbal, as quoted by Metro. “If you look at Tuesday night (Atletico Madrid defeat), the big problem for Liverpool is when one of those front-three are not playing.

“Sadio Mane had to come off and the player they bring on in is Divock Origi, who is a Liverpool legend because of what happened last year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it’s not quite good enough for the best team in the world to be bringing that quality on.

“Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both.”

Liverpool FC will take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night in search of a 26th win of the season.

The Reds have won their last 17 games and are unbeaten in their last 43 fixtures in the Premier League.

