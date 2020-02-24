Liverpool FC to rival Man United in race to sign 16-year-old – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have entered the race to sign Birmingham City talent Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Star on Sunday is reporting that the Premier League leaders are ready to compete with their big rivals for the 16-year-old’s signature.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are joined by Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in having an interest in Bellingham.

According to the same story, Manchester United are desperate to sign the Birmingham teenager after the Red Devils missed out on Erling Haaland in the January transfer window.

The report goes on to state that the 20-time English champions looked like favourites to sign the teenager until Liverpool FC entered the race for Bellingham.

The Star on Sunday suggest that Liverpool FC’s stability and success could prove too appealing to turn down for the Birmingham midfielder.

Klopp has given youngsters such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez the chance to shine in his all-conquering Liverpool FC team this term.

Bellingham has scored four times and has made two assists in 30 games in the Championship so far this season.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip