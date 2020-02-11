Jurgen Klopp plots Liverpool FC swoop to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Reds boss is eager to improve his central midfield options at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are desperate to win the race to land the 20-year-old given that Klopp is a big admirer of the German talent.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders would have to pay close to their club-record fee to sign Havertz in the summer.

The Daily Express go on to add that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and bitter rivals Manchester United are also interested in Havertz.

The media outlet conclude Klopp is open to re-signing Coutinho should a move for Havertz fail to materialise in the summer.

Havertz has earned a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in German football over the past year so or so at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Leverkusen midfielder has scored four goals and has made two assists in 18 games in the Bundesliga this term.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £6.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

