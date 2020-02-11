Jurgen Klopp plots Liverpool FC swoop to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 11 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Reds boss is eager to improve his central midfield options at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are desperate to win the race to land the 20-year-old given that Klopp is a big admirer of the German talent.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders would have to pay close to their club-record fee to sign Havertz in the summer.

The Daily Express go on to add that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and bitter rivals Manchester United are also interested in Havertz.

The media outlet conclude Klopp is open to re-signing Coutinho should a move for Havertz fail to materialise in the summer.

Havertz has earned a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in German football over the past year so or so at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Leverkusen midfielder has scored four goals and has made two assists in 18 games in the Bundesliga this term.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £6.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Mason Greenwood admits he looks up to Man United star as role model
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Jurgen Klopp
Former Man United boss sends warning to Liverpool FC
Scott McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Juan Mata
Cesar Azpilicueta: I’m still very good friends with Man United playmaker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman urges Liverpool FC to re-sign 27-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network