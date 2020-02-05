Liverpool FC unlikely to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are unlikely to sign Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, has poured cold water on talk of the Premier League leaders signing the 20-year-old in the summer.

The same article states that the Reds are thought to be interested in the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder following his promising Bundesliga displays.

But according to the same story, the Premier League leaders have baulked at Bayer Leverkusen’s £80m asking price for the Germany international.

The report goes on to state that the Reds value Havertz at around £40m and Liverpool FC won’t pay over the odds for the promising Leverkusen star.

The story adds that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t feel under pressure to spend big given the performance of his current first-team members.

Liverpool FC moved 22 points clear of defending champions Manchester City on Saturday evening thanks to a 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a trip to relegation candidates Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.

Liverpool FC will host La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday 18 February.

The Merseyside outfit will host West Ham on Sunday 24 February.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip