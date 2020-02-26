Jamie Carragher sends warning to Liverpool FC about Kylian Mbappe

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Kylian Mbappe would struggle to match Mohamed Salah’s incredible record at Liverpool FC if the France superstar completes a move to Anfield.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League leaders over the past few months following a difficult stint at Parc des Princes.

Liverpool FC’s upcoming sponsorship deal with Nike has also triggered talk of their sportswear’s ambassador completing a switch to the six-time European champions.

The Reds have also been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jadon Sancho following his prolific form in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool FC already have one of the best attacks in Europe thanks to Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Salah.

The Egypt international has netted 90 times in 140 games in all competitions since his £39m move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma in 2017.

Salah has scored 68 goals and has 24 assists in 97 league games since August 2017, a stat that can only be surpassed by Lionel Messi.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Mbappe and Sancho would struggle to match that record if they were to move to Anfield.

“If you looked at Liverpool’s front three and asked fans which one they would rather go, every one of them would say Salah. But then you look at those numbers,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“There is talk of Kylian Mbappe being the dream for Liverpool. Maybe that’s not realistic.

“There is also talk of Jadon Sancho. That probably is realistic for every top team in the Premier League. Mbappe is world class, maybe the man to overtake Messi and Ronaldo. Sancho is on the verge of being world class.

“But I think it would be so difficult for them, in their first two-and-a-half years at Liverpool, to get those numbers. That is why Liverpool need to be careful. Look at the numbers. Only Lionel Messi in European football is above this man.”

Salah got on the score-sheet in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win against West Ham on Monday night.

The Reds will make the trip to Watford in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening.

