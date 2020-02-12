Jurgen Klopp told to make ‘scary’ Liverpool FC signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC would be an even scarier prospect if Jurgen Klopp adds France star Kylian Mbappe to his team, Danny Murphy has warned.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward over the past couple of months.

Liverpool FC manager Klopp is thought to be a big fan of the 21-year-old following his eye-catching performances at PSG over the past two seasons.

The Merseyside outfit’s upcoming sponsorship deal with Nike has been touted as another reason why Mbappe could be on his way to Anfield.

Roberto Firmino has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich over the past few days which would leave a void in the Liverpool FC team.

Former Reds midfielder Murphy believes Firmino is replaceable should he return to Bundesliga, adding that a frontline of Mbappe, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane would be “scary”.

“Van Dijk is the most irreplaceable one I think,” Murphy told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“Could you get in another striker who gets in as many goals as Firmino? Yes. Would they make as many assists as Firmino and the cohesion of the team as good? Maybe not. But there are players out there.

“I don’t think you could give me any name that could come in and do what Van Dijk does. There’s no name you could give me. Firmino is a beautiful kind of complement for the Liverpool system and the way the two wingers play. As a three they’re tremendous aren’t they what they’ve achieved.

“But if you were to say no one is like Firmino, he’s quite exceptional and unique and he’s a wonderful player – It’s a bit like when Kevin Keegan left, Kenny Dalglish came in. Luis Suarez left, ‘Oh my God who’s going to replace him?’ And then you’ve got Mane, Salah and Firmino now.

“Firmino is well loved as Suarez was. Rush left Aldridge came in and scored goals. Football does move on. Is he replaceable? Yes. Anybody is. It would change the dynamic.

“If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get Mbappe. Would that be a more scary front three? Would he complement the two as much? It’s a debate. Nobody can give me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe was playing up front with Mane and Salah then that would be more scary than Firmino, Salah and Mane. That’s just me. I’m not belittling what Firmino’s done, he’s a wonderful footballer.”

Mbappe has scored 83 times in 114 games in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons at PSG.

The 21-year-old burst onto the European scene thanks to his 27 goals in 60 games for PSG’s rivals AS Monaco.

Liverpool FC will take on relegation candidates Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

