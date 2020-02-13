Liverpool FC send scouts to watch 20-year-old Serie A defender – report

Liverpool FC are monitoring Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 13 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Liverpool FC are watching Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla along with a number of other Premier League clubs, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that the Reds have been scouting the Albania international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with the 20-year-old Serie A defender over the past couple of months.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have been following Kumbulla for a number of months along with their bitter Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Italian newspaper revealed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also been watching the Hellas Verona star.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Verona have settled on a €30m valuation for the young Albanian defender ahead of the summer.

Kumbulla has scored one goal in 20 games in Serie A this season to help Verona challenge for a place in Europe.

Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear of their closest title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds will make the trip to relegation candidates Norwich City in their next Premier League game at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

